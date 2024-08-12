Billy Corgan uses AI to tell you to listen to the new Smashing Pumpkins album in eight languages

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Billy Corgan wants to make sure you know there's a new Smashing Pumpkins album out, and he's using AI to do it.

In a series of videos, Corgan encourages you to listen to the record, titled Aghori Mhori Mei, in eight different languages — first in English and then translated via AI to Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek and Japanese.

"Don't worry, before AI destroys everything, including all culture, please know The Smashing Pumpkins have a new album out," Corgan says.

Corgan goes on to describe Aghori Mhori Mei as a "return to our old-school roots."

"We had a lot of fun making this record and we really want to share it with you," he says.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently touring the U.S. playing headlining shows in between dates opening for Green Day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!