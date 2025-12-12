Billy Corgan to receive NAMM TEC Innovation Award

Billy Corgan performs at Madame ZuZu's on August 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is the latest recipient of the TEC Innovation Award, presented by the National Association of Music Merchants.

The honor celebrates "visionary contributions that shape the future of music, sound and creative production," according to a press release.

"Billy's fearless approach to production, imaginative pedal chains, analog exploration, intricate layering and boundary-breaking studio techniques have influenced countless creators," says NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak in a statement. "His deep commitment to innovation and artistic evolution places him among the most distinctive and influential musical architects of the last three decades."

Corgan will receive his TEC Innovation Award on Jan. 22 during the 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Previous TEC Innovation Award winners include Jack White, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

