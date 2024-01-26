Billy Corgan, Josh Freese featured on new Glen Campbell duets album

Big Machine Records/Surfdog Records

By Jill Lances

The late Glen Campbell's farewell album, Ghosts on the Canvas, is being reimagined as a duets album, with Smashing PumpkinsBilly Corgan and Foo FightersJosh Freese among the artists contributing to the project.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions recreates the songs on the album as duets, using Campbell's original vocals. Artists singing with Campbell on the record include the punk band XStingElton JohnEric ClaptonCarole King and Dolly Parton.

The album also features contributions from Chris ChaneyThe Dandy WarholsPrince and the Revolution's Wendy MelvoinChris IsaakEurythmics' Dave Stewart and Cheap Trick's Rick Neilsen.

Campbell released Ghosts on the Canvas in 2011 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He announced his condition to the public ahead of the launch of his Goodbye Tour and passed away from the disease in 2017. He was 81.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will be released April 19 and is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions:
"There's No Me… Without You" (with Carole King)
"Ghost On The Canvas" (with Sting)
"Hold On Hope" (with Eric Church)
"The Long Walk Home" (with Hope Sandoval)
"Nothing But The Whole Wide World" (with Eric Clapton)
"In My Arms" (with Brian Setzer)
"A Better Place" (with Dolly Parton)
"Strong" (with Brian Wilson)
"A Thousand Lifetimes" (with Linda Perry)
"It's Your Amazing Grace" (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)
"Any Trouble" (with X)
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" (with Elton John)

