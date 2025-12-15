Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller playing David Bowie tribute concerts

Smashing Pumpkins Perform In Finland Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during a concert at Helsinki Ice Hall on August 24, 2025 in Helsinki, Finland. (Venla Shalin/Redferns) (Venla Shalin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Luke Spiller of The Struts will be performing during a run of concerts paying tribute to the late David Bowie.

The shows take place Jan. 8-10 at the Sun Rose West Hollywood in Los Angeles, and will feature those artists and more playing alongside longtime Bowie pianist Mike Garson. They will mark both what would've been Bowie's 79th birthday on Jan. 8 and the 10th anniversary of his 2016 death on Jan. 10.

"David Bowie was one of the closest people in my life," Garson says in a statement. "Nothing brings me more joy than honoring 10 years since his passing and his birthday by collaborating with this all-star lineup to carry his legacy forward."

For ticket info, visit the Sun Rose Hotel website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

