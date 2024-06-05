Billie Joe Armstrong & others contribute to Jesse Malin tribute album

By Josh Johnson

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is among the artists contributing to a tribute album in honor of longtime New York City punk fixture Jesse Malin.

The record is titled Silver Patron Saints and will be released Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit Malin, who suffered a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"My whole process—since I was 13—is to progress, evolve and challenge myself on each record," Malin says. "I really hope people in all parts of the world can relate to these songs, just the spectrum of emotions, overcoming by celebrating life through music and art."

Others taking part include Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Spoon, The Wallflowers, Rancid, The Kills' Alison Mosshart, The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr. and The Replacements' Tommy Stinson.

You can listen to Bleachers' version of the song "Prisoners of Paradise" now via digital outlets.

