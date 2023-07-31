Billie Eillish using "zero-emissions battery systems" to help power headlining Lollapalooza set

Billie Eilish's upcoming headlining set at Lollapalooza will be a green-apalooza.

In partnership with the environmental organization Reverb, Eilish will be using "solar-powered, intelligent battery system" during the performance to help reduce its carbon emissions.

As a press release puts it, "The zero-emissions battery systems partially powering Billie Eilish's forthcoming set, supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions, will be charged via a temporary onsite 'solar farm' and will serve as a powerful demonstration of clean energy technologies that can drastically reduce live music's greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels."

"We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry." says Reverb's Adam Gardner. "There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we're accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond."

Eilish previously teamed up with Reverb to help launch the Music Decarbonization Project, which aims to "advance innovative climate solutions to directly eliminate carbon emissions created by the music industry." For more info, visit Reverb.org.

Lollapalooza 2023 takes place August 3-6 in Chicago. Along with Eilish, the headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, ODESZA and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

In addition to announcing her latest environmental project, Eilish also wished a happy birthday to her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, who's now 26.

"My best friend forever," Eilish writes in an Instagram post alongside a childhood photo of the two. "Will never love anyone as much as I love you @finneas happy birthday you are the best thing I have."

