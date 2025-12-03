Billie Eilish's 'when the party's over' video hits 1 billion YouTube views

The party certainly isn't over on Billie Eilish's YouTube channel.

Eilish's video for her song "when the party's over" has officially crossed the 1 billion views mark. The clip features Eilish sitting in an all-white room in front of a glass of dark liquid. After she drinks the whole glass, the liquid starts to pour out of her eyes.

"When the party's over" was released as a single off Eilish's 2019 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? It's the third Eilish video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, following "bad guy" and her Khalid collaboration, "lovely."

Eilish's most recent album is 2024's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.