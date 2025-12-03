Billie Eilish's 'when the party's over' video hits 1 billion YouTube views

FINNEAS, BILLIE EILISH Billie Eilish on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/The Walt Disney Company)
By Josh Johnson

The party certainly isn't over on Billie Eilish's YouTube channel.

Eilish's video for her song "when the party's over" has officially crossed the 1 billion views mark. The clip features Eilish sitting in an all-white room in front of a glass of dark liquid. After she drinks the whole glass, the liquid starts to pour out of her eyes.

"When the party's over" was released as a single off Eilish's 2019 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? It's the third Eilish video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, following "bad guy" and her Khalid collaboration, "lovely."

Eilish's most recent album is 2024's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!