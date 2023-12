The Barbie songs "What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken" are nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

"What Was I Made For?" was written and recorded by Billie Eilish, while the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken" features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar.

Eilish previously won the Best Original Song Golden Globe in 2022 for her James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The 2024 Golden Globes will air January 7 on CBS.

