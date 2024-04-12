Billie Eilish previews 14 seconds of '﻿HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'﻿ song

It may not be a single, but Billie Eilish has shared 14 seconds of new music.

The "bad guy" artist previews a song off her upcoming HIT ME HARD AND SOFT album, which won't feature any advance tracks ahead of its release, during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

According to Apple Music, the song is called "CHIHIRO," which is also the name of the protagonist in the anime film Spirited Away.

Also during the interview, Eilish reveals another HIT ME HARD AND SOFT track title, "LUNCH," which will be getting a video. She also speaks on her and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS' approach to the record.

"We kind of made the album that if somebody had said, 'I want you to make an album and no one is gonna hear it,'" Eilish says.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Eilish's third album, drops May 17.

