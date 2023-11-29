Billie Eilish performing on '﻿Saturday Night Live﻿' in December

Billie Eilish is returning to Saturday Night Live.

The "bad guy" artist will be the show's musical guest for the third time on December 16. SNL alum Kate McKinnon will host.

McKinnon stars in the hit Barbie movie, which features Eilish's Grammy-nominated song "What Was I Made For?" on the soundtrack, so we're guessing that the episode will include some sort of Barbie-related sketch.

As previously reported, Noah Kahan will be the musical guest on SNL's next episode, airing December 2 with host Emma Stone. NBC has also announced the musical guest and host for the December 9 show: Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Driver, respectively.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.