Billie Eilish is set to perform during the 2024 Grammys.

The initial lineup also includes Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Eilish is nominated for six Grammys this year, including Song and Record of the Year for her Barbie soundtrack song, "What Was I Made For?" She's already a seven-time Grammy winner.

The 2024 Grammys will air live February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

