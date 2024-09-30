Billie Eilish announces two additional LA dates

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish's North American tour is getting a bit longer.

The "bad guy" star has announced an additional two dates at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, taking place Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. local time, and American Express card members can access a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit BillieEilish.com.

Eilish's tour, which kicked off Sunday in Quebec, supports her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The new LA dates will close out the North American leg, after which Eilish will head to Australia and Europe in 2025.

In addition to on tour, you can catch Eilish on your TV screen performing Oct. 19 on Saturday Night Live.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

