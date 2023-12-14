Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O'Connell will be honored at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The two are set to receive the Chairman's Award for co-writing the Barbie soundtrack song "What Was I Made For?"

"Billie and Finneas, with their unparalleled talent, have created a beautiful and ethereal ballad that perfectly evokes the poignancy of the journey Margot Robbie's Barbie takes in the film," says festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. "The Palm Springs International Film Festival proudly honors these visionary artists for their award-worthy musical contribution."

The award ceremony takes place January 4 in Palm Springs, California.

"What Was I Made For?" is also nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, it's up for multiple Grammys, including Record and Song of the Year.

