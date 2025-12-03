Billie Eilish, sombr make Spotify year-end lists

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish and sombr are among the artists included in Spotify's 2025 "Wrapped" recap.

Eilish's songs "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" and "WILDFLOWER" are #2 and #10, respectively, on the top 10 songs globally ranking, while sombr's "back to friends" is #6. Both Eilish songs are off her 2024 album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which is #3 on the top 10 albums globally list.

Overall, Eilish is Spotify's #5 artist globally of 2025.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, sombr named Eilish as one of his biggest influences.

"Billie Eilish, when I first heard her music, I considered it to be alternative pop, and I relate," sombr says. "I feel like I make alternative music now."

