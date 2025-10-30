Billie Eilish gives details on mystery 3D project with James Cameron

Billie Eilish on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Andrea Dresdale

At her concert in Manchester, England, in July, Billie Eilish told fans that they might see more cameras than usual because she was doing a special 3D project with Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron. Now we know what that mystery project is.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine for its Innovator Issue, Billie reveals she and James are creating a 3D concert film, which she says will be unlike previous 3D concert films released by U2 and Katy Perry.

"It's been [an] insanely amazing, surreal experience," Billie says

She adds, "I'm so excited for the fans to experience this 3D situation. ... I haven't seen anything, really, like it, and I'm just kind of blown away at every step of the process." One reason Billie is hyped about the project is that she never gets to watch her own concerts — at least, not in high quality — and this will give her an opportunity to do so.
"If you do something amazing, like a f****** backflip, and nobody’s filmed it, I can’t ever really have proof that I did it,” she explains. “So it’ll be nice to have that.”

Billie says her favorite James Cameron film is Titanic and she firmly believes that there was, in fact, enough room for Jack and Rose on that floating piece of wood.

In addition to innovating in that field, Billie is an innovator when it comes to sustainable touring, insisting upon plant-based food in the entire venue and even using biodegradable confetti. As she tells the magazine, "The main thing that I've learned in working with so many companies and making my own merch and my perfume is that everyone can actually do it. It's just that mostly they don't."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

