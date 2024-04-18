Billie Eilish calls Coachella "greatest weekend of my life"

Billie Eilish has performed at Coachella twice, including headlining in 2022, but it seems her latest trip to the desert was her favorite.

In an Instagram post, the "bad guy" artist writes that her 2024 Coachella experience, which featured a surprise guest performance during Lana Del Rey's headlining set, was the "greatest weekend of my life."

The post also includes photos and videos from said weekend, including a clip of Del Rey calling Eilish "the voice of our generation."

Eilish joined Del Rey for renditions of their respective songs "ocean eyes" and "Video Games." In an Instagram Story, Eilish adds, "['ocean eyes'] wouldn't even exist without [Del Rey]. literally a hallucination."

Del Rey's weekend two Coachella performance takes place Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.