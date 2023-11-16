Billie Eilish among winners of 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Billie Eilish is among the winners of the 2023 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which were announced Wednesday, November 15.

Eilish's Barbie soundtrack song "What Was I Made For?" took home the Song -- Feature Film prize.

The Barbie soundtrack as a whole — which also features contributions from HAIM, Tame Impala and GAYLE, plus Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on the song "I'm Just Ken" — was awarded in the Soundtrack Album category.

Additionally, Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard won for Main Title -- TV Show/Limited Series alongside Tom Howe for their theme to the show Shrinking.

