Billie Eilish adds new US leg to HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR is coming back for another round this fall.

Billie just announced 23 additional dates on the tour, including shows in Japan on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Twenty-one arena shows in the U.S. have been added, starting Oct. 9 in Miami and ending Nov. 23 in San Francisco. When all is said and done, the tour, which began in 2024, will have spanned more than 100 dates.

The new tour routing includes multiple shows in Miami, Charlotte, Tulsa, Raleigh, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco and Long Island. Tickets go sale May 22 at 12 p.m. at billieeilish.com; an American Express presale starts May 20 at 12 p.m. local time.

During this new leg of the tour, Billie will continue her sustainability efforts, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas pollution and single-use plastic waste, and offering plant-based options at concessions. A dollar from each ticket will go to REVERB, which supports organizations that address food insecurity and the climate crisis.

