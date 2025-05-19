Billie Eilish adds new US leg to HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale

Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR is coming back for another round this fall.

Billie just announced 23 additional dates on the tour, including shows in Japan on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Twenty-one arena shows in the U.S. have been added, starting Oct. 9 in Miami and ending Nov. 23 in San Francisco. When all is said and done, the tour, which began in 2024, will have spanned more than 100 dates.

The new tour routing includes multiple shows in Miami, Charlotte, Tulsa, Raleigh, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco and Long Island. Tickets go sale May 22 at 12 p.m. at billieeilish.com; an American Express presale starts May 20 at 12 p.m. local time.

During this new leg of the tour, Billie will continue her sustainability efforts, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas pollution and single-use plastic waste, and offering plant-based options at concessions. A dollar from each ticket will go to REVERB, which supports organizations that address food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!