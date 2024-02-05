Bikini Kill schedules summer US tour

Bikini Kill Perform At O2 Academy, Brixton Ollie Millington/Redferns (Ollie Millington/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Bikini Kill has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing kicks off August 15 in Los Angeles and will wrap up September 11 in Baltimore. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9; a presale begins Tuesday, February 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BikiniKill.com.

Following a one-off performance in 2017, Bikini Kill reunited in 2019 and has toured consistently since. Ahead of the just-announced leg, lead vocalist Kathleen Hanna will release a memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, on May 14.

