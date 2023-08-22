Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard shares new song, "Moi?"

Roadrunner Records; Artwork by Daniel P. Carter

By Josh Johnson

The Biffy Clyro offshoot band Empire State Bastard has shared a new song called "Moi?"

The track will appear on the debut ESB album Rivers of Heresy, due out September 1.

"'Moi?' is about people who just no matter what you talk about -- and I'm guilty of this at points -- will never ever see the truth, even if you dangle it in front of them," says vocalist Simon Neil. "Ignorance can feel like a badge of honor these days, with people being stubborn and not being willing to enlighten themselves. I cannot believe we've got to the stage where that's to be cherished."

You can listen to "Moi?" now via digital outlets.

Empire State Bastard features Biffy frontman Neil and touring member Mike Vennart as well as ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. They'll play their first U.S. show in September at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

