Biffy Clyro has shared a new song called "Hunting Season," a track off the band's upcoming album, Futique.

The punky tune, which is out now via digital outlets, marks the second cut to be released from Futique, following lead single "A Little Love."

Futique is due out Sept. 26. It's the follow-up to 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

Biffy Clyro will launch a European tour in January.

