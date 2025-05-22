Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Pathways Private School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 190 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#24. Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Enrollment: 873 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#23. Bishop Moore Catholic High School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,553 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Forest Lake Academy
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 422 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Socrates Preparatory School
- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 83 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Heritage Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 311 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. The Master's Academy
- Location: Oviedo, FL
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Orlando Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Leaders Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 169 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Central Florida Preparatory School
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Enrollment: 432 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Orangewood Christian School
- Location: Maitland, FL
- Enrollment: 1,052 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. International Community School
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 372 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Pine Castle Christian Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 401 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Grace Christian Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 41 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Crenshaw Academy
- Location: Gotha, FL
- Enrollment: 110 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. One School of the Arts & Sciences
- Location: Longwood, FL
- Enrollment: 551 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. The Geneva School
- Location: Casselberry, FL
- Enrollment: 669 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 741 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Foundation Academy
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Enrollment: 1,256 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. The First Academy
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 1,500 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Trinity Preparatory School of Florida
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Enrollment: 885 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- Enrollment: 531 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Lake Highland Preparatory School
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Enrollment: 2,066 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Montverde Academy
- Location: Montverde, FL
- Enrollment: 1,380 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Windermere Preparatory School
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Enrollment: 1,600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+