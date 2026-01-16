Believe what you see: Matchbook Romance returns with first new song in 20 years

Matchbook Romance has returned with their first new song in 20 years.

The track is called "Something Worse Than the Night" and originally dates back to the sessions for Matchbook Romance's last album, 2006's Voices. The band decided to finish "Something Worse Than the Night" along with another forthcoming song in honor of the 20th anniversary of Voices.

The lyric video for "Something Worse Than the Night" is now streaming on YouTube.

During their original run, Matchbook Romance was known for their single "Monsters," which you may have heard inside a Hot Topic or shredded along to on Guitar Hero III.

Since first going on hiatus in 2007, Matchbook Romance has reunited for occasional live shows, the most recent of which took place in 2016.

