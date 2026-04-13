Behold, Sleep Token's first Platinum record

"The Summoning" single artwork. (Spinefarm/Silent Room Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Token is now officially a Platinum-certified artist for the first time.

The RIAA has bestowed the Sleep Token track "The Summoning" with a Platinum record in recognition of 1 million units certified.

"The Summoning," which appears on Sleep Token's 2023 album, Take Me Back to Eden, marked the band's first release to be certified by the RIAA after going Gold in 2024.

Sleep Token had a breakout 2025 thanks to the release of their album Even in Arcadia, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, and a sold-out U.S. arena tour.

Even in Arcadia was certified Gold in January.

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