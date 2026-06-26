Beck shares new version of 'Ride Lonesome' single featuring Sierra Ferrell

Beck is no longer riding lonesome on his "Ride Lonesome" single.

The "Loser" artist has shared a new version of the song featuring musician Sierra Ferrell, who previously sang with Mumford & Sons on Saturday Night Live.

"I met Sierra five years ago on a dance floor in Nashville," Beck writes in an Instagram post. "She taught an LA boy how to two step. Then she got on stage with the house band to sing a few tunes. A local leaned in my ear and said you gotta hear her sing, she's the real deal. And she was."

He continues, "Been a long while coming to sing together. I think it might've beat the original version of this tune."

The original "Ride Lonesome" dropped in April, and follows Beck's string of one-off singles over the last couple years, including "Thinking About You" and the Phoenix collaboration "Odyssey." His most recent album is 2019's Hyperspace.

Beck will launch his Ride Lonesome North American tour in September.

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