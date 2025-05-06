Beck to perform at 2025 Outside Lands with symphony

By Josh Johnson

Beck has been added to the 2025 Outside Lands lineup, and he won't be alone.

The "Loser" artist will perform at the San Francisco festival alongside a symphony. The set will be an extension of Beck's summer orchestral tour, which features him playing with each city's local symphony.

The Beck orchestra tour launches in the U.S. in July.

Outside Lands 2025 takes place Aug. 8-10 in SF's Golden Gate Park. The lineup also includes Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Bleachers, Wallows and Royel Otis.

