Beck & Lana Del Rey to play Harvest Moon benefit concert

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Beck and Lana Del Ray are set to headline the Harvest Moon benefit concert on Oct. 25 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit both The Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

“We’re honored to welcome Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Beck, and Lana Del Rey to Harvest Moon this year,” said April Tani, executive director of The Painted Turtle. “This gathering, where music, nature, and purpose come together, is a powerful celebration of hope and community. It’s an opportunity for all of us to support two extraordinary organizations making a real difference in children’s lives.”

More artists are expected to be added to the bill. Tickets are on sale now at harvestmoongathering.com.

This is the second year in a row that Young has performed at Harvest Moon. At the 2024 edition he was joined by his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate Stephen Stills.

