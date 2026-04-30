Beck, Karen O and more to perform music from Wes Anderson movies at Hollywood Bowl shows

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Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O are among the artists taking part in concerts featuring the music from director Wes Anderson's movies.

The shows take place July 10, 11 and 12 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The sets will feature score and soundtrack selections from throughout Anderson's filmography, which includes The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Others participating include My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Spoon's Britt Daniel and actor Jeff Goldblum. The lineup of performers will vary over the three nights.

For ticket info, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

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