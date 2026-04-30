Beck, Karen O and more to perform music from Wes Anderson movies at Hollywood Bowl shows

Hooray For Hollydays: A Celebration Of The Season With Rufus And Martha Wainwright Beck performs onstage at Saban Theatre on December 06, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Beck and Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O are among the artists taking part in concerts featuring the music from director Wes Anderson's movies.

The shows take place July 10, 11 and 12 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The sets will feature score and soundtrack selections from throughout Anderson's filmography, which includes The Royal TenenbaumsMoonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Others participating include My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Spoon's Britt Daniel and actor Jeff Goldblum. The lineup of performers will vary over the three nights.

For ticket info, visit HollywoodBowl.com.

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