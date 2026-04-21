Beck announces Ride Lonesome North American tour

Beck has announced a North American headlining tour.

The outing is dubbed the Ride Lonesome tour, named after the "Loser" artist's new single, which just dropped Monday. It runs from Sept. 16 in Vancouver to a previously announced Halloween night show in Nashville.

Presales begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Beck.com.

The song "Ride Lonesome" finds Beck revisiting the acoustic stylings of his past albums Sea Change and Morning Phase. It follows a number of one-off Beck singles released in recent years, including "Thinking About You" and the Phoenix collaboration, "Odyssey."

The most recent Beck album is 2019's Hyperspace.

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