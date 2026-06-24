Beastie Boys' Mike D announces run of US solo shows

Mike D of Beastie Boys attends Saint Laurent at the Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California for the Saint Laurent Los Angeles show. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT)

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond has announced a new run of U.S. solo shows.

The dates will take place Aug. 30 in Boston, Sept. 1 in Washington, D.C., Sept. 3 in Asheville, North Carolina, Sept. 5 in Atlanta and Sept. 9 in New York City.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit MikeD5D.com.

Mike will release his debut solo album, Thank You, on Aug. 28. It marks the first full-length solo release from a Beastie Boy since the group disbanded in 2012 following the death of member Adam "MCA" Yauch.

The Thank You songs "Switch Up," "What We Got" and "True Colors" are out now.

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