Beastie Boys' Mike D announces NYC and LA shows

Michael Diamond of Beastie Boys performs live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Stubb's on March 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Beastie Boys member Michael "Mike D" Diamond has announced a batch of solo concerts.

The shows take place May 7 and May 10 in Los Angeles, and May 22-23 in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.

"It's happening," Mike says in an Instagram post. "Shows. New music. Switch Up. Let's Go."

The announcement comes after Mike made a surprise appearance during a concert in April alongside his sons' band, Very Nice Person.

Beastie Boys disbanded in 2012 following the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch. In 2019, Mike and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz launched a run of live events in support of their Beastie Boys Book.

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