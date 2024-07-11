Beastie Boys allege "Sabotage" copyright infringement in lawsuit against Chili's parent company

27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Kevin Kane/WireImage (Kevin Kane/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Beastie Boys are suing Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, alleging that the restaurant chain infringed on the copyright of the band's song "Sabotage" and its video.

In the suit, viewed by ABC Audio, members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond, along with the estate of the late Adam "MCA" Yauch, claim that Chili's created and posted a video that "included musical compositions and sound recordings that were used without the permission of the rights owners," specifically from "Sabotage."

Additionally, the suit alleges the video featured "three characters wearing obvious 70s-style wigs, fake mustaches, and sunglasses who were intended to evoke the three members of Beastie Boys performed scenes depicting them 'robbing' ingredients from a Chili's restaurant intercut with fictitious opening credits, in ways obviously similar to and intended to evoke in the minds of the public scenes from Plaintiff’s well-known Official 'Sabotage' video."

ABC Audio has reached out to Brinker International for comment.

Yauch, who died in 2012, famously included in his will that he did not want Beastie Boys' music to be used for product advertisements, which has resulted in lawsuits with several other companies. However, the Beasties have licensed "Sabotage" for select uses, including for the Star Trek reboot films and a campaign video for Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential run.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!