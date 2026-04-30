Bear McCreary announces new album featuring members of Coheed, Fall Out Boy, GN'R & more

Composer Bear McCreary has announced a new album featuring guests including Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump and Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses.

The record is called The Singularity: Ekleipsis and is due out July 31. It's the follow-up to McCreary's 2024 album, The Singularity, which included collaborations with Slash, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

Other guests on The Singularity: Ekleipsis include Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier.

Duplantier is featured on the album's first single, "Black Box," which is out now.

"I need more cinematic metal in my life!" McCreary says in a statement. "The Singularity: Ekleipsis builds upon the musical and narrative themes of my 2024 album The Singularity, and this time around it rocks even harder."

McCreary is known for scoring projects including the TV series Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as the God of War video games.

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