The Beaches win 'Lesbian of the Year' with latest '﻿No Hard Feelings﻿' track

The Beaches have shared a new song called "Lesbian of the Year," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

"'Lesbian of the Year' is about the shame I felt coming out later in life and the pressure of trying to live up to 'Lesbian of the Year,' a title given to me by my sweet fans," says multi-instrumentalist Leandra Earl. "I feel regret for not knowing myself sooner, but this song is also about the journey of self discovery & sexual identity and accepting that everyone is on their own timeline and we'll get there when we get there."

No Hard Feelings, the follow-up to 2023's Blame My Ex, is due out Aug. 29. It also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party."

The Beaches will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.