The Beaches ask 'Can I Call You in the Morning?' with latest 'No Hard Feelings' track

The Beaches have shared a new song called "Can I Call You in the Morning?", a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

"'Can I Call You In The Morning?' was inspired by an experience [guitarist] Kylie [Miller] had at the end of her previous relationship," says frontwoman Jordan Miller. "After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there."

No Hard Feelings, which also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party," is due out Friday. It's the follow-up to 2023's Blame My Ex, which spawned the hit "Blame Brett."

The Beaches will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

