The Beaches ask 'Can I Call You in the Morning?' with latest 'No Hard Feelings' track

THE BEACHES The Beaches on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Beaches have shared a new song called "Can I Call You in the Morning?", a track off the band's upcoming album, No Hard Feelings.

"'Can I Call You In The Morning?' was inspired by an experience [guitarist] Kylie [Miller] had at the end of her previous relationship," says frontwoman Jordan Miller. "After a couple of late nights, she would call her ex and would spew all of her frustrations regarding their relationship, and then would be immediately apologetic and take it all back. It goes out to all of the chaotic girlies out there."

No Hard Feelings, which also includes the single "Last Girls at the Party," is due out Friday. It's the follow-up to 2023's Blame My Ex, which spawned the hit "Blame Brett."

The Beaches will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!