The Beaches aim to "make sure people remember you" while opening for girl in red

THE BEACHES Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

The Beaches are opening for girl in red's U.S. tour starting Monday in Seattle. Following a run of U.S. shows earlier in 2024, the "Blame Brett" band hopes to continue that energy with the girl in red gigs.

"When you're playing a new market and people don't really know you very well, it's good to sort of lead them with, like, a punch in the face," frontwoman Jordan Miller tells ABC Audio. "When you're opening a set, that's also what you're supposed to be doing, you're supposed to amp up the crowd but also make sure people remember you."

As for The Beaches' approach to the concert experience, Miller says, "We play everything live, there's not a lot of flash and stuff, it just feels like a rock show."

"If you like the record, we're pretty much just gonna play the record," she laughs.

That record would be 2023's Blame My Ex, which opens with "Blame Brett." If you've only heard "Blame Brett," Miller explains how the song sets the stage for the rest of the album.

"It shows where I am as a songwriter and as a singer," she says. "It says, like, 'Oh, this person is wounded, she's heartbroken, but she's also got some chutzpah and she's got some spark in her.'"

Miller also teases that it shouldn't be too long before The Beaches add some fresh material to the live set.

"We should be releasing, hopefully, some new music by the end of the year," she says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!