The Beaches aim to "make sure people remember you" while opening for girl in red

The Beaches are opening for girl in red's U.S. tour starting Monday in Seattle. Following a run of U.S. shows earlier in 2024, the "Blame Brett" band hopes to continue that energy with the girl in red gigs.

"When you're playing a new market and people don't really know you very well, it's good to sort of lead them with, like, a punch in the face," frontwoman Jordan Miller tells ABC Audio. "When you're opening a set, that's also what you're supposed to be doing, you're supposed to amp up the crowd but also make sure people remember you."

As for The Beaches' approach to the concert experience, Miller says, "We play everything live, there's not a lot of flash and stuff, it just feels like a rock show."

"If you like the record, we're pretty much just gonna play the record," she laughs.

That record would be 2023's Blame My Ex, which opens with "Blame Brett." If you've only heard "Blame Brett," Miller explains how the song sets the stage for the rest of the album.

"It shows where I am as a songwriter and as a singer," she says. "It says, like, 'Oh, this person is wounded, she's heartbroken, but she's also got some chutzpah and she's got some spark in her.'"

Miller also teases that it shouldn't be too long before The Beaches add some fresh material to the live set.

"We should be releasing, hopefully, some new music by the end of the year," she says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.