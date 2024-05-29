beabadoobee announces US tour supporting 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' ﻿album

Beabadoobee has announced a U.S. tour supporting her upcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

The headlining outing begins September 8 in Philadelphia and wraps up September 28 in Los Angeles.

Presales will start Friday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit beabadoobee.com.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves, the third beabadoobee album and the follow-up to 2022's Beatopia, drops August 16. Lead single "Take a Bite" is out now.

