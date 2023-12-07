beabadoobee releases '﻿Live in LA'﻿ album

Dirty Hit; Credit: Thomas Davis

By Josh Johnson

beabadoobee has released a new live album, Live in LA.

The 21-track set was recorded during the "Care" artist's sold-out show at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre in August. It includes renditions of songs off beabadoobee's two albums, 2020's Fake It Flowers and 2022's Beatopia.

You can listen to Live in LA now via digital outlets.

Live in LA is beabadoobee's second live album of 2023, following the September release of Live in London. Her 2023 also included opening select dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

