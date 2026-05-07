Beabadoobee announces Red Rocks show, teases new music

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four Beabadoobee performs during Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images) (Harry Durrant/Harry Durrant/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee has announced a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

The concert takes place Aug. 7 and, according to a Facebook post from the "Beaches" artist, might feature the debut of new material.

"New music at red rocks ?" the post reads.

Presales are ongoing, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The most recent beabadoobee album is 2024's This Is How Tomorrow Moves. She put out a new single called "All I Did Was Dream of You" featuring The Marías in March.

Beabadoobee's other upcoming live plans include playing the Hinterland and Lollapalooza festivals, as well as a headlining show in Indianapolis in August.

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