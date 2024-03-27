BBC announces new 'Moments That Shook Music' Kurt Cobain documentary

Kurt Cobain Performs At MTV Awards Frank Micelotta/Getty Images (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The BBC has announced a new Kurt Cobain documentary.

The film, titled Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain, will air on BBC Two in honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the late Nirvana frontman's death.

"Told exclusively through powerful and rare archive footage -- some of which has never been seen on British TV before -- Moments that Shook Music: Kurt Cobain is a visceral account of the days that surrounded that tragic moment in 1994 when Cobain took his own life," a press release reads.

"Kurt Cobain's life and death has turned into myth and legend since his passing," says Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC Popular Music TV. "This documentary tries to demystify that moment in time by telling the story direct from the scene, via fly on the wall footage filmed by those that were there."

Cobain died by suicide on April 5, 1994.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!