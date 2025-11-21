Bastille returns with new song 'SAVE MY SOUL'

"SAVE MY SOUL" single artwork. (Best Laid Plans Records/EMI)
By Josh Johnson

Bastille has released a new song called "SAVE MY SOUL," marking the "Pompeii" outfit's first fresh material in three years.

"We hadn't really thought of working on new music, but 'SAVE MY SOUL' came about from us all hanging out and rehearsing for these gigs recently," says frontman Dan Smith, referring to Bastille's recent run of U.K. tour dates. "We've really loved playing it at these shows and are really excited to be releasing something new. It's been a while."

You can watch the "SAVE MY SOUL" lyric video on YouTube.

Bastille's most recent album is 2022's Give Me the Future. Smith put out a solo project, "&" (Ampersand), in 2024.

