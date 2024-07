Bastille has announced a new project dubbed "&" (Ampersand).

The set is described as a "collection of story songs that intertwine the lives and wide worlds of startling women and men" from frontman Dan Smith.

"&" (Ampersand) will be released in four parts, the first of which is out now. The album will be out in full on Oct. 25.

Bastille's most recent album is 2022's Give Me the Future.

