Basket bass: Green Day's Mike Dirnt announces new signature Epiphone

Green Day's Mike Dirnt has announced a new signature bass with Epiphone.

The Mike Dirnt Grabber G-3 is inspired by Dirnt's original Gibson bass, which he started playing while touring Green Day's 1990 debut album, 39/Smooth.

"This bass sounds every bit as good as my original," Dirnt says of his signature Grabber G-3. "I can honestly say that, if not way better, because I just toured them for over two years and they performed like magic."

Dirnt demos the Grabber G-3 while playing along to Green Day's "Longview" in a Epiphone video on YouTube.

Green Day's most recent album is 2024's Saviors. They also released a 25th anniversary reissue of their 2000 album, Warning, on Friday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

