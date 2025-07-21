Basic being #1: Djo reaches top of ﻿'Billboard﻿' Alternative Airplay chart

DJO Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Having battled the Demogorgon, Vecna and other Stranger Things, Joe Keery has now conquered the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Keery's band Djo has reached the top of the ranking for the first time with the single "Basic Being Basic."

Djo is one of eight acts to hit #1 on Alternative Airplay for the first time in 2025, along with Tame Impala and Justice, Lola Young, Balu Brigada, Jonah Kagen, sombr and almost monday.

"Basic Being Basic" appears on the new Djo album, The Crux, which was released in April.

Djo will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September.

