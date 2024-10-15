The Bark Show: Tom DeLonge introduces two new puppies

By Josh Johnson

Tom DeLonge's family just got a bit larger, and a whole lot fuzzier.

The blink-182 guitarist shares that he's now the proud father of two new red Lab puppies, named Banksy and Dakota.

"Those are the names of these little terrors," DeLonge writes in a Facebook post. "I've been up for two days, and yes, I got way more sleep touring the entire f****** world."

"But, I am a dog person," he continues. "Actually, a dog man. What I mean is— I'm basically, a dog."

DeLonge will presumably get a brief respite from Banksy and Dakota when blink plays their final show of the year in Mexico in November.

Blink spent much of 2024 touring in support of their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., which marked their first with DeLonge back in the band in over 10 years. A deluxe version of the record dropped in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

