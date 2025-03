2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn - The Revivalist And Band Of Horses

Band of Horses will be galloping through the U.S. on a newly announced set of U.S. dates.

The shows begin June 8 in Woodstock, New York, and conclude Aug. 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BandofHorses.com.

The most recent Band of Horses album is 2022's Things Are Great.

