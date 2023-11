2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn - The Revivalist And Band Of Horses Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Band of Horses has announced a run of 2024 tour dates.

The trek kicks off January 29 in Richmond, Virginia, and concludes February 18 in Kansas City, Missouri. For each show, Band of Horses will play an electric and acoustic set.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BandofHorses.com.

Band of Horses' most recent album is 2022's Things Are Great.

