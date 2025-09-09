Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell and Iron & Wine 'Want to Know What Love Is' with latest collaborative cover

2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn - The Revivalist And Band Of Horses Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses performs during the 2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell and Iron & Wine have released a collaborative cover of the Foreigner hit "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The recording will appear on the pair's upcoming joint covers EP, Making Good Time.

"[Producer] Brad Cook suggested this one and the little kid in me who remembers skating around the roller rink in the '80s imagining he was Lou Gramm sat up and said 'yes, let's do it!'" says Iron & Wine's Sam Beam. "Such an amazing chorus!"

Maybe Bridwell and Beam will follow in Foreigner's footsteps and pitch to be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding band.

Making Good Time, which follows Bridwell and Iron & Wine's 2015 covers album, Sing into My Mouth, is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released cover of the Kendrick Lamar and SZA hit "Luther," as well as renditions of songs originally by U2, boygenius and Roxy Music.

Band of Horses will launch a U.S. tour with Iron & Wine Sept. 18 in Seattle.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!