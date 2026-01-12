Band of Horses announces 20th anniversary '﻿Everything All the Time'﻿ tour & reissue

'Everything All the Time' album artwork. (Sub Pop)

Band of Horses has announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 debut album, Everything All the Time.

The group will be playing Everything All the Time in full on a U.S. tour, running from March 19 in Seattle to May 2 in Columbia, Missouri.

Members of BoH's recently launched fan community, The Yak Street Journal, will have access to a presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BandofHorses.com.

Along with the tour, Band of Horses will put out a reissue of Everything All the Time on March 20. The expanded set includes various bonus tracks, such as the previously unreleased song "(Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row," which is out now.

"This album made all of my dreams come true," says frontman Ben Bridwell in a press release. "Forever grateful for the desperation that fueled its inspiration."

Everything All the Time is certified Gold by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "The Great Salt Lake" and "The Funeral."

