Balu Brigada's 'So Cold' hits #1 on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

BALU BRIGADA Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Balu Brigada is heating up the Billboard charts with "So Cold."

The breakout single from the New Zealand duo has reached #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking, giving them their first leader on any Billboard tally.

"So Cold" hitting #1 on Alternative Airplay caps an eventful few weeks for Balu Brigada, which has included their first U.S. headlining tour and their debut U.S. TV performance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Things won't be slowing down anytime soon, as Balu Brigada will head to Europe to open for Twenty One Pilots in April.

